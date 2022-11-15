MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 28,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 562,164 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.12.

MINISO Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.45 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,544,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 502,617 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

