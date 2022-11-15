Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,827,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 879,198 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 3.8% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Micron Technology worth $101,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 439,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,805,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

