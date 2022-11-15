MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $332.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.68. The company has a market capitalization of $164.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Mizuho cut their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.