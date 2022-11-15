MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 579.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.9% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $177.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

