MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Masco by 38.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 3.1% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masco Trading Down 2.7 %

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

NYSE:MAS opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

