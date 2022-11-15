MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $173.55 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.10 and its 200 day moving average is $145.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

