MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 172.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $104,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 56,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 30,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SHYG opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.