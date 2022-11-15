MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Price Performance
DEO opened at $173.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.