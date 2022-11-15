MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

DEO opened at $173.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diageo Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($45.83) to GBX 4,160 ($48.88) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($51.70) to GBX 4,550 ($53.47) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.78) to GBX 3,350 ($39.37) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.22) to GBX 5,430 ($63.81) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.