MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 2,527 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

