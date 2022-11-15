MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,042 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife stock opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

