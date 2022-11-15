MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $19.44

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $19.44 or 0.00115572 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 27% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $85.44 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,809.82 or 0.99957607 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009971 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00048386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021744 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00244641 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,396,078 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,396,077.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.27889374 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $3,495,827.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

