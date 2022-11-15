MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Cap of $88.23 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $88.23 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $20.07 or 0.00117999 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,009.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009997 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00043152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005826 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021695 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00243408 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000130 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,396,078 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,396,077.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.38063218 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $3,312,312.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

