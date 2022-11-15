Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on META. Cowen downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.64.

META stock opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The firm has a market cap of $302.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.35.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,328. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

