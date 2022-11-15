Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) PT Raised to $166.00

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $166.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.84. The stock had a trading volume of 149,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -248.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $724,075.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

