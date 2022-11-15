Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,378,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $216,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,471.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,818,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

