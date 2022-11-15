Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Medtronic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 64,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.