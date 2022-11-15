Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.46. 73,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,643. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $119.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

