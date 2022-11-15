Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 220.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 51,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

