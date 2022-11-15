MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 85,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 500,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
MediPharm Labs Stock Down 8.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$22.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
About MediPharm Labs
MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.
