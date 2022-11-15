Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Boosted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,834 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,901,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,492,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after buying an additional 1,363,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,016,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,325,000 after buying an additional 563,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 90,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,054,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

