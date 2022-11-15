Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB) Declares Dividend of $1,168.00

Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1168.00 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.
Mechanics Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Mechanics Bank stock remained flat at $25,000.00 on Tuesday. Mechanics Bank has a 12-month low of $25,000.00 and a 12-month high of $25,000.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25,000.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25,116.20.
Mechanics Bank Company Profile
