McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.53. The company had a trading volume of 35,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,833. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

