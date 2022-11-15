Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard stock opened at $339.37 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.75. The company has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

