Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

MA stock traded up $8.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.08. 64,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,095. The company has a market cap of $334.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.