Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 512076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Mason Graphite Stock Down 15.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 27.17 and a current ratio of 74.87.

About Mason Graphite

(Get Rating)

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.