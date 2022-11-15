Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $165.29 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

