Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,247 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.6 %

Marriott International Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $159.53 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.