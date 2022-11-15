MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

In other news, Director Riaan Hodgson bought 26,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,197.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 38,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $94,938.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,570,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,330.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Riaan Hodgson purchased 26,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at $259,197.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 145,556 shares of company stock worth $357,898. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 473.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 346,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,373 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 184,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

