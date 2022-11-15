Maiar DEX Trading Down 19.7% Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $254.44 million and $904,891.13 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,978.18 or 1.00003237 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010005 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00048001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00043186 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021658 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00243573 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003680 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003921 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,086,989.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.