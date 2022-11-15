Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Magnite to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 555.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,974,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,591,000 after purchasing an additional 646,392 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,560 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Down 9.1 %

About Magnite

Shares of MGNI opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

