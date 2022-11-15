MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 25,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,616,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.82. The company had a trading volume of 854,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,433. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.15. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after buying an additional 249,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,920.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,271 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About MACOM Technology Solutions

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Northland Securities reduced their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

