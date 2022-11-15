Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,958,407 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,695,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Shell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.61) to GBX 2,922 ($34.34) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.73) to GBX 2,550 ($29.96) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.43) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,127.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

SHEL stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

