Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 387,285 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 387,285 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $133,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in NIKE by 21.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in NIKE by 9.7% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 487,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $65,690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,340 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 22.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

