Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 31,972 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,972 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Crown Castle worth $91,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

