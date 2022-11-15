Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $113.16 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 765,776 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $113,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after buying an additional 868,456 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after buying an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $173,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $293.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $403.73. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

