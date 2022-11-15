Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $100.67 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,168 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $100,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 58,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 10,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

