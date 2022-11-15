Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144,930 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.42% of Marathon Petroleum worth $170,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $120.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $123.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

