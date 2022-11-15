Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in October

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CNONF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile
