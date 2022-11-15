Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Up 55.0% in October

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lumina Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMGDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 22,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,985. Lumina Gold has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

