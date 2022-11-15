Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Up 55.0% in October

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lumina Gold Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LMGDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 22,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,985. Lumina Gold has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.
About Lumina Gold
