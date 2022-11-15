Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,739,000 after buying an additional 414,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $120.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

