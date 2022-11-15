Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,083 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Roblox by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,244,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 955,650 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,095,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 6,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $279,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,352,735.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,337,188 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

