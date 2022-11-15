Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 184 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 67,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 52.5% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $218.99 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.56 and a 200-day moving average of $215.26. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

