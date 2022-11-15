Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,657,000 after buying an additional 96,432 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 675.3% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.11.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $210.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.61 and its 200 day moving average is $263.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.83 and a 52-week high of $363.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

