Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $282,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 10.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.2% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in 3M by 45.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

3M Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MMM opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $185.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,395 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

