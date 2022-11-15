Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $225,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 89,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% in the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $152.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 125,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

