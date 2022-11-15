Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 5,262.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pentair Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

