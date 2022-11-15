Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

CL stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

