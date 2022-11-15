Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 120 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.78.

