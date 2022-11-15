Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,809,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,497 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $31,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 39.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $585,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LCID stock traded up 0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,415,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is 16.66. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of 10.89 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.62.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
