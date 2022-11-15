Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Shares Gap Up to $58.90

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.90, but opened at $64.30. Louisiana-Pacific shares last traded at $64.62, with a volume of 26,541 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 63.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,821 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,484 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 53.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 343.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.